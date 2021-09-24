Police hunting Northampton 13-year-old who went missing on way home from school
Officers say they are "concerned for schoolboy's welfare
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:15 am
Updated
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:18 am
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old boy after he did not arrive home from school on Thursday (September 23).
Ramins Grigorjevs was reported missing from the Northampton area at 9.45pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman for said: "Ramins was wearing a black school uniform at the time of going missing.
"If anyone knows the whereabouts of Ramins please call 101 using incident number 0558 of the 23/09/2021."