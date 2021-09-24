Police hunting Northampton 13-year-old who went missing on way home from school

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old boy after he did not arrive home from school on Thursday (September 23).

Ramins Grigorjevs was reported missing from the Northampton area at 9.45pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman for said: "Ramins was wearing a black school uniform at the time of going missing.

Teenager Ramins Grigorjevs has been missing since Thursday