Police hunting Northampton 13-year-old who went missing on way home from school

Officers say they are "concerned for schoolboy's welfare

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:15 am
Updated Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:18 am

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old boy after he did not arrive home from school on Thursday (September 23).

Ramins Grigorjevs was reported missing from the Northampton area at 9.45pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman for said: "Ramins was wearing a black school uniform at the time of going missing.

Teenager Ramins Grigorjevs has been missing since Thursday

"If anyone knows the whereabouts of Ramins please call 101 using incident number 0558 of the 23/09/2021."