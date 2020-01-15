Police called after '13 men' run from back of lorry near Northampton retail park

A group of around 13 males were detained in Northampton after they were seeing running from the back of a lorry near a retail park.

Police were called after to St James Mill Road East, close to Nene Valley Retail Park, at around 9am on January 10.

The call was reportedly made after employees opened the back of a lorry before a group of men jumped out and ran away in the direction of the Thomas A Beckett Pub.

In a search soon after, Northamptonshire Police found 13 males ranging in age from 15-29. They have since been referred to the Home Office.