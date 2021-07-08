Police believe missing Ipswich 17-year-old is somewhere in Northamptonshire
Police hunting a 17-year-old who disappeared from Suffolk nearly three weeks ago believe he could be somewhere in Northamptonshire.
Jamie Stevens was last seen at about 3pm on Friday, June 18 in the Wellington Street area of Ipswich.
He is described as a white male, with medium length brown hair and when last seen he was wearing a light grey Nike tracksuit.
The teenager is also known to have links to Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Bedford.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate him and anyone who has seen him, or has seen a male matching the description given or knows of his whereabouts should contact Ipswich police by calling 101.