Police arrest 45-year-old man over 'chair throwing' incident at bar in Northampton town centre
Here’s what happened
A 45-year-old man was arrested following reports of a drunk man ‘throwing chairs around’ a Northampton bar at the weekend.
Northamptonshire Police said they were called to the St Giles’ Terrace area of the town centre at about 7.40pm on Sunday (January 22).
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports that an intoxicated customer at a local bar was behaving aggressively, throwing chairs around and refusing to leave.”
A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection in with the incident, say police.