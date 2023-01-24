Police arrest 45-year-old man over 'chair throwing' incident at bar in Northampton town centre

This was the scene on Sunday night (January 22)

A 45-year-old man was arrested following reports of a drunk man ‘throwing chairs around’ a Northampton bar at the weekend.

Northamptonshire Police said they were called to the St Giles’ Terrace area of the town centre at about 7.40pm on Sunday (January 22).

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports that an intoxicated customer at a local bar was behaving aggressively, throwing chairs around and refusing to leave.”