Police appeal for witnesses to crash that closed the A43 between Kettering and Northampton

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash that closed the A43 at Holcot earlier today (Thursday).

The road was closed in both directions after the collision which happened shortly after 10.00am today.

Police said the incident happened when a silver Volkswagen Polo travelling towards Northampton drifted across into the opposite carriageway.

The Volkswagen Polo then struck a black Volvo HGV lorry travelling towards Kettering.

The female driver of the Polo was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious leg injuries.

The road reopened at around 4pm, according to Northants Highways.

Anyone who saw the collision or has information should call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident number 147 of November 14.