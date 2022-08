Police say they are growing increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of a 14-year-old Northampton girl missing since Monday (August 1).

Katie Crick was last seen at home at around 3.30pm.

She is 5ft 2in tall, slim with long black hair worn in a pony-tail and believed be wearing a blue jumper and black leggings.

Police officers say they are growing increasingly concerned after a 14-year-old Northampton schoolgirl went missing on Monday