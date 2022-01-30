Police appeal for public help to find missing 14-year-old who disappeared from Northampton
Teenager Ellis was last seen in Kingsthorpe area on Saturday
Police are appealing for public help in an attempt to find a 14-year-old Northampton boy who has been missing for 24 hours.
The teenager, named only as Ellis, was last seen on Saturday afternoon (January 29) in the Kingsthorpe area of the town.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Ellis was last seen at approximately 1.30pm, wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, black coat, black Air Force trainers with a white tick and possibly a black cap.
"Ellis is described as 5ft 9in tall and slim with short brown hair and blue eyes, If anyone has any information where Ellis may be or has seen him please call 101 using reference MPN2/309/22.