Police appeal for public help to find missing 14-year-old who disappeared from Northampton

Police are appealing for public help in an attempt to find a 14-year-old Northampton boy who has been missing for 24 hours.

The teenager, named only as Ellis, was last seen on Saturday afternoon (January 29) in the Kingsthorpe area of the town.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Ellis was last seen at approximately 1.30pm, wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, black coat, black Air Force trainers with a white tick and possibly a black cap.

Police are on the lookout for 14-year-old Ellis who went missing on Saturday