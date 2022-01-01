Police appeal for help finding Northampton schoolgirl who went missing on New Year's Eve
Appeal issued to help find Jodie, 15, last seen in Hunsbury area
Concerned police officers issued an appeal for sightings of a Northampton schoolgirl who went missing on New Year's Eve.
A 15-year-old named only as Jodie was reported missing on Friday afternoon (December 31) from an address in the Hunsbury area.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Jodie is approximately 5ft 5in tall with very distinctive short blue or purple hair and facial piercings.
"If you see Jodie or know where she is, please call 101 using reference MPN4/4018/21."
■ Officers also made a separate plea for help locating a 17-year-old male, named only as Joshua, who was also reported missing in Northampton on New Year's Eve.
He is 5ft 10in tall and medium build with short, wavy dark brown hair and was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black or dark grey hoodie and grey trainers. Anyone with information which could help find Joshua can call 101 using reference number MPN4/4020/21.