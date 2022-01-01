Concerned police officers issued an appeal for sightings of a Northampton schoolgirl who went missing on New Year's Eve.

A 15-year-old named only as Jodie was reported missing on Friday afternoon (December 31) from an address in the Hunsbury area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Jodie is approximately 5ft 5in tall with very distinctive short blue or purple hair and facial piercings.

Police are appealing for held finding Jodie (left) and Joshua who went missing separately on New Year's Eve

"If you see Jodie or know where she is, please call 101 using reference MPN4/4018/21."

■ Officers also made a separate plea for help locating a 17-year-old male, named only as Joshua, who was also reported missing in Northampton on New Year's Eve.