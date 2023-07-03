News you can trust since 1931
Police appeal after missing mum and five-year-old son last seen in Northampton over the weekend

They were last seen in the early hours of Saturday July 1
Carly Odell
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:55 BST

Police are appealing for a missing mum, who was last seen with her five-year-old son in Northampton, to make contact.

Andreea, who is 25, was last seen with her son Elys in the Eastfield area of Northampton in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 1).

Police say Andreea is of thin build, with black hair and was wearing a black t-shirt when she went missing. Elys has brown hair and was wearing a dinosaur t-shirt, blue jacket, and shorts.

Andreea and her son Elys were last seen in Northampton in the early hours of July 1.
Officers are appealing for Andreea to contact them and let them know that both she and Elys are safe and well.

Anyone who may have seen either Andreea or Elys during the weekend are urged to contact police immediately via 101.

