Police alert over missing 14-year-old with dyed red hair last seen at 4am on Sunday in Northampton
Teenager disappeared following sighting in Kettering Road area
Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:26 pm
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old boy.
The teenager, who has not been named, was last seen at around 4am on Sunday morning (November 7) in the Kettering Road area of Northampton.
Officers say the boy is 5ft 2in and slim and recently had his hair dyed red. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark jeans and carried a dark North Face rucksack.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "If anybody sees this child or has any information which could help us find where he is, please call 101 using reference number MPN1/3434/21."