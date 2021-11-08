Police alert over missing 14-year-old with dyed red hair last seen at 4am on Sunday in Northampton

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old boy.

The teenager, who has not been named, was last seen at around 4am on Sunday morning (November 7) in the Kettering Road area of Northampton.

Officers say the boy is 5ft 2in and slim and recently had his hair dyed red. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark jeans and carried a dark North Face rucksack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Northampton are appealing for help to find this missing 14-year-old boy