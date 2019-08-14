Plea for missing Northampton teenager to make contact over welfare concerns

A missing Northampton teenager 16-year-old boy is being asked to get in touch with police or his family due to concerns for his welfare.

Abdullah Hussain has not been seen or heard from since he left his home at 9.20pm on Friday (August 9).

Abdullah Hussain. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

He is described as 5ft 1in, of slim build, short dark hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Abdullah was wearing a long-sleeved black t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

Officers are concerned for Abdullah’s welfare and are asking him to get in touch by calling 101 so they can check he is safe and well, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

Anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting MPN1/2553/19.