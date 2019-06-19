Plea for 'dangerous' Northampton path to be fixed after five years of waiting

A section of 'dangerous' paving slabs in Northampton have been left without being fixed for five years with residents desperate for them to be made safe safe.

The path between Tonmead Road and Mounts Court has several large concrete slabs jutting upwards without being secured to the ground, making them very unsteady to stand on.

Dianne Finnie next to the uneven paving slabs between Tonmead Road and Mounts Court

Brookside Residents' Council chairman Dianne Finnie suffered cuts and bruises after tripping over the hazards two months ago and fears others could be even worse off if the slabs are not mended.

"I'm 72 in September and I could have broken hips through this, fortunately I have strong bones, but not everybody my age does, and a fall like that could be fatal," she said.

"And it shakes you up for a long time, now whenever I'm walking I've got my eyes on the floor the whole time.

"The whole thing here is awful. This is absolutely appalling and dangerous."

Dianne reported it to Northampton Borough Council and after an inspection, was told a tree would have to be removed as its roots were causing the slabs to become uneven.

But so far nothing has happened with no update given to Dianne or any other residents.

The council has been contacted for comment.