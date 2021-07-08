Plaque thanking NHS, key workers and volunteers unveiled in Northampton village

The plaque was unveiled on Monday (July 5).

A new plaque thanking the NHS, key workers and volunteers has been unveiled in a Northampton village.

The commemoration is located on the Brafield-on-the-Green village sign on the A428, Bedford Road.

As well as thanking key workers who have worked throughout the pandemic, the plaque also represents those who have lost their lives.

The parish council revealed the plaque alongside a local nurse.

Brafield-on-the-Green Parish Council unveiled the sign on NHS Day on Monday (July 5), joined by Karen Tilley, registered nurse, from the Denton Village Surgery.

A spokeswoman for the parish council said: “We have all lived through some very difficult and unprecedented times over the last 18 months.

“We have reason to be grateful to so many people who have kept going and kept us going through the pandemic.

“This plaque is a small way to remember what has happened and represents two sides of the events during the time of Covid.

“Firstly our gratitude to all those people in the village and beyond who have looked after us and worked on tirelessly – often without much thanks.

“All the key workers who have kept the wheels turning, all the NHS staff who have looked after us and all the volunteers who have helped us.

“Secondly we remember those who are no longer with us.