Plans to squeeze in two shops and four flats into former Northampton town centre bank

The home of a former Northampton town centre bank could be converted into two new shops with four flats upstairs.

The Co-Operative Bank in Abington Street shut in April 2019 as part of a major restructure by the company.

The shop front would be split into two different stores with their own entrances.

Since then, the store has been home to a pop-up charity shop by Northampton Hope Centre.

But now, a new plan has been put to the borough council to create two new shops out of the floor plan as well as finding room for four flats in the upper floors.

It is not known if one of the two new proposed shops will become a permanent home for the Hope Centre's pop-up shop.

Planning papers show how the ground floor would be subdivided into two shop units, while the first floor is parcelled up into three self contained flats while the loft space is made into a third flat.

This plan shows how the bank's floorplan would be split into two separate shops with a back entrance to four flats upstairs.

A consultation on conversion is open for neighbours to comment on until December 18.