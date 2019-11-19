Plans to fit two flats with five bedrooms in floors above former Northampton town centre card shop

The former top floors of a Northampton budget store could become two new town centre flats.

Plans are underway to renovate the first and second floor above the former Cardmarket store in Abington Street into two self-contained flats.

The card and stationery shop closed down in early October and is currently empty.

It comes after an application was submitted in September to further convert the ground floor and basement into a restaurant in the face of a "weak demand" for a new store to open, according to planning papers.

This does not mean a new restaurant chain is ready to take over the former site - rather, developers want to convert the store first in the hopes of attracting a tenant afterwards.

It is not clear if the two proposed flats above the former Cardmarket would be in service of whoever moves into the restaurant, or would be self-contained flats.

Plans show the first and second floor would be converted into a three-bedroom and two-bedroom flat respectively.