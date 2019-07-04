Plans suggest Northampton's King David pub could be knocked down for flats

The future is uncertain for an infamous Northampton neighbourhood pub in light of planning documents that show a block of flats in its place.

The King David pub, in St David's, has had a troubled history in Northampton. It closed in September 2018 after its licence was revoked by Northampton Borough Council in the face of allegations an organised crime group was operating on site.

A street view drawing on Northampton Borough Council's planning page shows a block of flats in place of the King David.

This was just 10 months after the Kingsthorpe pub relaunched in November 2017 - having closed down only a year before that.

But now, it could be last orders for the pub entirely in light of planning documents on Northampton Borough Council's website.

Papers have been submitted for a metal mesh fence to be put up around the perimeter of the pub for up to two years.

The application says the fence will be put up to "stop nonsense behaviour outline the site [sic]".

The King David Pub shut down in September 2018.

But nestled among the papers is a street view drawing of a block of flats in place of the King David.

It suggests a plan is underway to demolish the pub and build apartments in its place, complete with balconies and shrubbery.

However, other than the street drawing, no further information is listed in the papers.

The applicant for the mesh fencing has been contacted for a comment.

A consultation on the proposed mesh fencing is open to the former pub's neighbours until July 17.