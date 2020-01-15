Plans approved to give Northampton Grosvenor Centre's entrances a fresh look

Northampton's Grosvenor Centre is in store for a new look this year.

A plan to give the shopping centre's entrances from Abington Street and the Market Square a fresh face have been given the green light after six months of waiting.

The proposed Market Square entrance will lose the glass canopy and its existing "helmet" logo.

In 2018, work crews and diggers arrived at the Grosvenor's Centre to tear down the well-known glass awnings on the Abington Street entrance.

It was the first step in a planned redesign for the shopping centre, which has now been given the go-ahead by the planning board.

Artists impression show how the new look includes a newly-branded signed for both entrances, along with a "totem pole" style advertisements for the centre.

The existing helmet motif above the Market Square entrance cwould be replaced by a capital G as part of the centre's rebranding.

Some shoppers may remember the original glass canopy above the Abington Street entrance.

Other changes on the Market Square side include removing the bay windows and the glass canopy that runs along New Look and Boots. The doors would be retained.

Meanwhile, an obsolete gate leading to a set of steps on the right-hand side of the Abington Street will also be removed.

A planning statement in support of the new designs reads: "The proposed façade alterations and advertisements will enhance the visibility of Market Square and Abington Street to ensure the vitality and viability of the Grosvenor Centre and wider Town Centre."

A consultation on the planned signs is open to Grosvenor's Centre's neighbouring businesses ends today (July 22).