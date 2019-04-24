Plan to open used car dealership the size of four parking spaces in Northampton supermarket car park

A used-car dealership franchise wants to set up a single-storey office in the car park of a Northampton supermarket that can assess cars while customers shop.

Car Store has applied to build a prefabricated office in the car park of Morrisons, off Kettering Road from where they can assess, sell and arrange collection of cars from customers.

The pod office would take up a total of four parking spaces on the site.

The single-storey 'pod' office would take up four parking spaces at the south-east end of the car park, near to the steps.

The application to the borough council comes as plans are underway to also build a two-storey McDonald's and a Starbucks drive-thru coffee shop on the same car park.

The report from consultants P&DG that proposes the office reads: "The pod is a prefabricated single storey building, modest in scale and of high-quality appearance. The design is simple so not to appear cluttered within the car park.

"The notional 'loss' of four car parking spaces is immaterial.

"The building will be occupied by ‘Car Store’, offering vehicle valuation, sale and collection services to Morrisons customers."

The pod office would create three full-time jobs and one part-time job.

A consultation on the plan is open until May 14 on the Northampton Borough Council website.