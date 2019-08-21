Plan for flats on spare square of land behind Northampton shops rejected by residents

A controversial plan to build a new apartment block behind the heart of a Northampton neighbourhood's restaurant and shopping quarter has been met with objections by residents.

A plan is underway to turn a spare lot of land off Kent Road, in Duston, into a three-storey block of five new two-bedroom apartments with room for two parking spaces each.

The plan makes use of a spare square of land behind Duston's shops and restaurants.

But the square of land sits behind New Duston's "retail village" of shops and restaurants, and the plans have been met letters of objection by nearby residents.

Many neighbours say they do not want a three-storey flat block overlooking their houses and gardens, while others are concerned it will give potential criminals a spot to climb into their gardens.

One letter put to the borough council's planning board reads: "Thieves may use the parked cars to get over my fence to access my property.

"Also, I will lose all privacy I currently have with three storeys of flats looking into my house."

Residents are not happy with the plan, however, and have written in objection.

Three other letters from residents made similar points, and also raised their concerns about pollution from parking up to 10 cars in the 500 square metre plot.

Meanwhile, borough councillor Alan Bottwood (Upton, Lab.) has objected to the plan in a bid to preserve the conservation area and has asked developers to scale the building back to only two-storeys tall.

Meanwhile, developers have also been ordered by the council to install one electric car charging point for each flat in the block.