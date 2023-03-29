News you can trust since 1931
PICTURES: Take a look back at nostalgic photos of Northampton - including the time George Best came to town

Do you remember the town looking like this?

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:15 BST

Take a look back at a collection of random nostalgic photos of Northampton – including the time George Best came to town.

Resident John Atkinson has been kind enough to share his archived photos of the town which he regularly publishes on community Facebook page ‘Northampton old faces, where are you, we miss you’.

The Facebook group says it is ‘all about nostalgia and escapism’ and invites people to connect, share memories and photos of times they have had in our town.

Photos in this gallery include the time George Best came to Northampton and scored SIX goal against Cobblers for Manchester United in the FA Cup in 1970.

Click through our gallery and see how many areas of the town you recognise.

Photo: John Atkinson

Photo: John Atkinson

Photo: John Atkinson

Photo: John Atkinson

