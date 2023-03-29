PICTURES: Take a look back at nostalgic photos of Northampton - including the time George Best came to town

Do you remember the town looking like this?

Take a look back at a collection of random nostalgic photos of Northampton – including the time George Best came to town.

Resident John Atkinson has been kind enough to share his archived photos of the town which he regularly publishes on community Facebook page ‘Northampton old faces, where are you, we miss you’.

The Facebook group says it is ‘all about nostalgia and escapism’ and invites people to connect, share memories and photos of times they have had in our town.

Photos in this gallery include the time George Best came to Northampton and scored SIX goal against Cobblers for Manchester United in the FA Cup in 1970.

Click through our gallery and see how many areas of the town you recognise.

