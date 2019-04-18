Pictures show what Spring Boroughs street could look like if demolition gets go-ahead

Residents living in St Mary's Court and Berkeley House might have to move out of their homes in five years if plans are approved to knock down their flats and build 126 new homes in their place. Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) say the housing association cannot carry out refurbishment works due to the extent of the renovation needed. Some of the reasons for the demolition - cited in formal planning application papers submitted to the Guildhall - include a lack of play space for children, overcrowded homes and few affordable homes. More detail in the plans has revealed the make-up of the housing development. Drawings show a seven-storey flat black, with two proposed roof gardens, set to be built on the Berkeley House site. This will be made up of 62 one-bed apartments and 40 two-bed apartments. Then, in St Mary's Court, papers show 24 family homes are planned to be built with gardens, consisting of five two-bed houses, 17 three-bed houses and two four-bed houses. The design allows for 21 car parking spaces for the houses and 42 car parking spaces for the 102 flats - three of which will be for electric car charging and eight will be for motorbikes. It is the second phase of the Spring Boroughs Neighbourhood Plan, which first saw £9 million invested into 32 new council houses in Little Cross Street at the end of last year. Seventy-one immediately affected leaseholders and tenants each received letters back in February during a second consultation period. READ MORE: Residents concerned about proposals to demolish entire Spring Boroughs street

Proposed view along Horse Market towards Castle Street. Picture credit: Architects Baily Garner. ugc Buy a Photo

Proposed view along Horse Market. Picture credit: Architects Baily Garner. ugc Buy a Photo

Proposed view along Horse Market towards Castle Street, via pedestrian link. Picture credit: Architects Baily Garner. ugc Buy a Photo

Corner of St Mary's Street and Horse Market. Picture credit: Architects Baily Garner. ugc Buy a Photo

View more