Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Pictures show traffic jam-busting plans for Northampton's Cliftonville Corridor

Public consultations have started for Northamptonshire County Council project to improve a busy stretch of road and ease rush hour tailbacks.

Following a successful bid for the Department for Transport’s National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF), Northamptonshire County Council (NCC) has secured £1.814m to ease congestion through a Clinftonville Corridor Improvement Scheme, which will be delivered in three phases. The first phase will be in Wellingborough Road and St Edmunds Road, the second phase in Cliftonville Road and Bedford Road and the third phase in Cliftonville Road/Billing Road/Alfred Street junction. The plan focuses on reducing traffic congestion on the inner ring road - particularly York Road and Cheyne Walk - and improving access to Northampton General Hospital, while also benefiting air quality. READ MORE: One million pound secured to ease traffic near Northampton's hospital

October 2019 to January 2020

1. Phase One: Wellingborough Road

Here a 'simplified and safer controlled pedestrian crossing' is proposed.

2. Phase One

Real time bus information screens will be put in, traffic signals will be upgraded to improve the traffic flow and on-street parking will be retained.

3. Phase One

Two northbound lanes are proposed on St Edmunds Street which will provide more capacity for vehicles.

4. Phase One

