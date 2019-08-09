Following a successful bid for the Department for Transport’s National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF), Northamptonshire County Council (NCC) has secured £1.814m to ease congestion through a Clinftonville Corridor Improvement Scheme, which will be delivered in three phases. The first phase will be in Wellingborough Road and St Edmunds Road, the second phase in Cliftonville Road and Bedford Road and the third phase in Cliftonville Road/Billing Road/Alfred Street junction. The plan focuses on reducing traffic congestion on the inner ring road - particularly York Road and Cheyne Walk - and improving access to Northampton General Hospital, while also benefiting air quality. READ MORE: One million pound secured to ease traffic near Northampton's hospital
Pictures show traffic jam-busting plans for Northampton's Cliftonville Corridor
Public consultations have started for Northamptonshire County Council project to improve a busy stretch of road and ease rush hour tailbacks.
