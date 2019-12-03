Pictures show Towcester pub after six-figure revamp

Following a six-figure revamp the pair, originally from Blackpool, reopened their pub on Friday night.

The revamp sees their 200-year-old former coach house adopt brand new furniture and flooring, an updated colour scheme and refurbished toilets all in time for its Christmas menu launch.

Craig, who ran a B&B in Blackpool for 15 years, and Lindsay who ran a freehold pub, made the three hour journey down from Lancashire 13 months ago to take a leap of faith and open their own pub together under Martson's... and they have never looked back.

"We sold my property and we decided to get our heads together," Craig said. "We wanted to become a management couple.

"We got in touch with Marstons who offered us the Brave Old Oak in Towcester.

"It was a big jump but we are really glad we took the risk and here we are now."

The pub, which has seen a £100,000 refubishment, welcomed loyal customers back onto the premesis on Friday night with prosecco on arrival, a live band and canapes.

He added: "It's kept it's character but it's got a modern twist."

The couple are now looking ahead and they are planning to host more live music and quiz nights next year.

Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.

