Pictures show 300 people in Northampton's march against climate change

The eco march - led and organised by three young Northampton women - started at the top of Abington Street before entering Fish Street and finishing in front of All Saints Church. Addressing the crowd in an impassioned speech on the steps of All Saints Church, organiser Mia - who was missing her Spanish class - said: "Scientists are saying that we don't have long left, we have 12 years max before mankind's acts are irreversible." READ MORE: Hundreds line Northampton's streets to warn against climate change
View more