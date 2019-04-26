Photo credit: Carly.

Pictures show 300 people in Northampton's march against climate change

Placards galore were held high in the town centre yesterday as some 300 activists walked through Northampton's main streets campaigning for 'climate justice'.

The eco march - led and organised by three young Northampton women - started at the top of Abington Street before entering Fish Street and finishing in front of All Saints Church. Addressing the crowd in an impassioned speech on the steps of All Saints Church, organiser Mia - who was missing her Spanish class - said: "Scientists are saying that we don't have long left, we have 12 years max before mankind's acts are irreversible." READ MORE: Hundreds line Northampton's streets to warn against climate change

Pictured from left-right eco march organisers and speakers: NSG student Mia Joice, 18, Northampton College student Lorna Lewis, 18, and NSG student Ava Joice, 14.
Pictured left-right: 17-year-old NSG pupils and activists, Jasmin Geari and Isabelle Hannon-Thompson, with chocolate Labrador, Idgi.
Four-year-old Roxanna pictured on her dad's shoulders holding a pretend sign.
Photo credit: Louise Smith.
