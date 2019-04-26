Pictures show 300 people in Northampton's march against climate change

The eco march - led and organised by three young Northampton women - started at the top of Abington Street before entering Fish Street and finishing in front of All Saints Church. Addressing the crowd in an impassioned speech on the steps of All Saints Church, organiser Mia - who was missing her Spanish class - said: "Scientists are saying that we don't have long left, we have 12 years max before mankind's acts are irreversible." READ MORE: Hundreds line Northampton's streets to warn against climate change

Pictured from left-right eco march organisers and speakers: NSG student Mia Joice, 18, Northampton College student Lorna Lewis, 18, and NSG student Ava Joice, 14. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictured left-right: 17-year-old NSG pupils and activists, Jasmin Geari and Isabelle Hannon-Thompson, with chocolate Labrador, Idgi. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Four-year-old Roxanna pictured on her dad's shoulders holding a pretend sign. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Photo credit: Louise Smith. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more