Princess Anne was spotted getting out of a helicopter in a popular Aylesbury park on Tuesday. The royal was seen in Aylesbury getting out of an aircraft in Alfred Rose Memorial Park, and was later spotted exiting the town in the same vehicle. It is believed that she may have been visiting HMP Aylesbury, which is located a short distance from the public park.

The former BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner was seen taking a police escort away from the park, before returning to the same spot later that afternoon to depart at around 3:30pm.

While onlookers say that Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter brought a small entourage with her to Aylesbury, a police perimeter was set up stopping individuals from getting too close to the helicopter.

Such was the secrecy of the visit, that in the two hours between the 73-year-old royal touching down in Aylesbury and departing, only dozens of people were there to see her fly away.

Nadiah Badshah, who visited the park as her children love helicopters, said: “The helicopter came to the park. She jumped out like a spring chicken. There was another lady, I weren’t quite sure who it was. My mum got quite excited because she thought it was Camilla, but I don’t think it was Camilla as there would be way more security there.”

It is believed that she visited HMP Aylesbury for two hours, the institution that is said to have made ‘remarkable’ improvements according to a recent inspection. Previously, official inspectors had found the prison was in ‘turmoil’ and struggling with staffing and the transition from a young offenders’ institution into a Category C prison.

Nadia added: “It was really exciting. I didn’t manage to get it on video, but I waved at her, and she waved back at me. When she left all the parents and children had come out after school, and they were all wanting to see the helicopter take off. But that was only, I want to say, about 20-30 people.”