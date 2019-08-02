Pharmacy at Northampton shopping centre's healthcare hub will close before end of year

A Northampton pharmacy that serves thousands of patients a month will close by the end of the year.

Lloyds Pharmacy at Weston Favell Health Centre has announced today (August 2) it will close its doors on October 31 this year.

The branch serves thousands of patients and sits alongside several healthcare services which operate out of the centre including Favell Plus Surgery, Mayfield Surgery and several GPs who hold their surgeries as part of the Weston Favell Primary Care service.

Lloyds Pharmacy says it will be advising patients where their nearest pharmacy is and how they can transfer their prescriptions.

Meanwhile, the company says the closure comes as a result of having its rent "doubled" to a point where the branch was no longer sustainable.

Toby Anderson, CEO of McKesson UK - which controls Lloyds Pharmacy - said: "We are very disappointed to announce that we are having to close the doors of our LloydsPharmacy in Weston Favell Health Centre.

"This decision has been made as a result of NHS Property Services doubling our rental price, despite us having shared evidence that even with the current deal we are operating at loss.

"As a result, we have had to make a difficult decision to close the store

"Until October 31, we will continue supporting our patients and customers to ensure they have access to the care, support and treatment they need. Our priority is also to support our people through this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Lloyds says it hopes to redeploy its staff from Weston Favell to other posts in the company.

The nearest pharmacies closest to Weston Favell Health Centre are the Tesco Pharmacy inside the main shopping centre, Woodview Pharmacy in Billing Brook, Imaan Pharmacy in Blackthorn and Abington Pharmacy off Park Avenue North.