Petition to keep new cafe open in Northampton baker's back garden after complaint

Nearly 1,500 people have signed a petition to keep open a tearoom in Northampton after a complaint was lodged to the council.

Mill House Tea Rooms & Garden opened in July in Wootton, unusually, perhaps, in the cafe owner's garden.

Emily serves mostly cakes, coffee and tea at her tearooms.

Business owner and baker, Emily Armstrong, took the plunge and launched her Alice In Wonderland-inspired dream cafe in her garden, and has since taken Northampton by storm.

But after one complaint made against her business Emily is now having to summit a mixed-use planning application for the tea room, which sells bottomless cake, to continue to trade.

An online petition, which has been started by Emily, has seen the backing of 1,458 supporters, all wanting her to stay open.

Emily said: “I am genuinely humbled by the kindness and endorsement I have received from the local community.

"I've had so many messages of support in just a matter of days, it makes all the hard work completely worth it.

"I also want to say that the planning officer at the council has been extremely supportive too and I am sure we will continue serving our lovely customers for many years to come."

Emily's cafe is nestled off High Street and features indoor and outdoors seating, with a big garden that is fitted with a children's play area, guinea pigs and a Wendy house for smaller visitors.

