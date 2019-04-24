Person who fell from Mayorhold car park in Northampton has died, police say

The person who fell from a multi-storey car park in Northampton passed away at the scene, it has been confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Greyfriars at about 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) to reports of a man having fallen from the car park.

An air ambulance landed in Horse Market shortly after the man fell. Medics were sadly unable to save him.

Several medics and the air ambulance arrived soon after but Northamptonshire Police confirmed today (Wednesday) he died at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: "He has died. It is currently being treated as a non-suspicious sudden death.

"A report is being prepared for the coroner."

Police said the man was from Northampton.