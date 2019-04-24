Person who fell from Mayorhold car park in Northampton has died, police say

The person who fell from a multi-storey car park in Northampton passed away at the scene, it has been confirmed.
Emergency services were called to Greyfriars at about 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) to reports of a man having fallen from the car park.
Several medics and the air ambulance arrived soon after but Northamptonshire Police confirmed today (Wednesday) he died at the scene.
A police spokeswoman said: "He has died. It is currently being treated as a non-suspicious sudden death.
"A report is being prepared for the coroner."
Police said the man was from Northampton.