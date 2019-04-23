Person falls from town centre car park in Northampton

Emergency services are on the scene at an incident in Northampton town centre following reports of a person falling from a multi-storey car park.

Northampton Police have confirmed that they were called at around 2.30pm today (Tuesday) to reports of someone falling from the Mayorhold car park which surrounds Lady's Lane, Greyfriars and Horsemarket.

An air ambulance was seen leaving the road at around 3.45pm.

The person reportedly fell from the second floor.

Police, ambulance crews and the air ambulance were all in attendance.

The air ambulance has since flown off, while a heavy police presence remains on the scene with large areas cordoned off around the car park.

Officers are on every floor of the car park.

All vehicles are being diverted around the incident and heavy traffic has been reported throughout the town as a result.

A spokeswoman from East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 2.28pm today to St Andrews Road, Northampton to assist with a medical emergency.

"We sent three paramedics in three ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance."

Meanwhile, Northampton Borough council has issued advice for anyone who has parked their car in Mayorhold ahead of their drive home tonight.

A cordon is in place around Horsemarket and Maryorhold.