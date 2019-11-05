Peppa Pig and pantomime stars will be stars guests at Christmas light switch-on in Northampton

Narnia inspired Christmas activities are to launch at Northampton Borough Council’s annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Free festive entertainment from 2pm, will help keep families amused in the run up to the lights-switch on at 5pm on Saturday, November 23.

DJ Mark Dean from Inspiration FM will open proceedings and provide popular, toe tapping music throughout the afternoon, as well as helping to introduce appearances and performances from local panto stars.

The casts of Royal & Derngate’s Pippi Longstocking and Cinderella, the Deco Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk and the Looking Glass Theatre’s Dick Whittington pantomimes will be on stage at intervals through the afternoon.

Children’s favourites Peppa Pig and George will be meeting and greeting families inside Grosvenor Shopping at intervals between 11.15am and 4.45pm, thanks to Northampton Town Centre BID.

Afterwards Peppa Pig will join all the panto stars and some of the winners of this year Northampton Leisure Trust’s Sports Awards on stage to count down to the lights switch-on at 5pm.

The Borough Council and Northampton BID have joined forces this festive season to offer free parking in Council Multi Storey Car Parks on Saturdays leading up to Christmas Day and on busy shopping evenings.

Saturday 23 November is the first day of the offer, providing shoppers and festivity seekers free parking, all day, in the Mayorhold Car Park, Grosvenor Shopping Car Park, St Michael’s Car Park and St John’s Car Park.

Other Saturdays included in the free parking offer are 30 November and 7, 14 and 21 December.

Free parking in these Multi Storey Car Parks, is also provided on late night shopping evenings on 19, 20 and 23 December.

Parking is already free in all Borough Council Car Parks every Sunday and on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, meaning free parking is available every weekend and on key days, throughout the Christmas period.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Christmas is a busy time of year and each November and December we strive to deliver a range of activities to bring families and communities together with festive cheer.

“This year we’re pleased to be working with Northampton Town Centre BID, Grosvenor Shopping, Royal & Derngate, The Deco Theatre and the Looking Glass Theatre to launch this year’s Narnia inspired activities, ensuring there is plenty to keep people busy at weekends and key dates in the Christmas period.

“As well as our annual lights switch-on, families can enjoy our Frost Fair Christmas market on Sunday 1 December and the annual Christmas parade down Abington Street, led by Aslan at 1pm. Our popular Igloo Cinema is also returning to the 1st Floor of Grosvenor Shopping on 1 December, providing people with the choice of three films to enjoy during a break in their shopping sprees, for free, right up until 22 December.

“We hope everyone takes advantage of the free parking offer to come and do their shopping and enjoy the many activities taking place in town.”

BID Operations Manager, Mark Mullen, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Borough Council this Christmas and for the day of the switch-on we are bringing the fabulous Peppa Pig and George into the town centre. We can’t wait to share this treat with families across the county, so make sure you arrive nice and early. There may be queues and we don’t want to leave anyone disappointed.”