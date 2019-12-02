Pensioner injured in 'mindless attack' while walking his dog in Northamptonshire village

The family of a 77-year-old man are appealing for witnesses after he was attacked while walking his dog on Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on in the evening when Jim Fleck was out walking his Jack Russell, called Josie, in Pattishall.

Unbeknown to the victim, he was then shoved from behind, as he was in Simon Walk, which caused him to fall and hit his face on the kerb.

Mr Fleck was unable to get up for over an hour and was left on the floor in the freezing cold until a neighbour, who happened to walk past, helped him and called the ambulance.

His granddaugher Keri said: "I was gobsmacked. I could not believe someone could do that to an elderly man who was vulnerable.

"It has shocked us all really. The main thing is he is okay but we are trying not to think about how it could affect him in the future.

"My pap hasn’t a clue why the attack happened, his wallet was in his back pocket of his trousers which his coat was covering. He thinks the attacker possibly got scared and left the scene quickly due to the severity of the fall."

Mr Fleck had to have his right eye socket and his chin glued and he sustained bad bruising down his back, and right leg.

He is now out of hospital and recovering at home.

Keri added: "He could hear someone behind him but obviously he was not concerned. He thought it was a jogger and he continued.

"As they approached he was shoved quite hard from behind which resulted in him falling to the floor quite hard and falling onto the kerb.

"He was not found for over an hour later. He remembers being able to lift his head and seeing someone walk off. We are not sure if he blacked out or what.

"The dog stayed with him the whole time trying to keep him warm by the sounds of it."

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman, said: “This was a cowardly, mindless attack in which the perpetrator attacked this gentleman from behind.

“Unfortunately we do not have a description of the offender but if anyone witnessed the attack or noticed anything suspicious in the Pattishall area between 6pm and 8pm on Saturday, November 30, we would encourage them to come forward with their information.”