Pedestrian seriously injured in Northampton collision dies in hospital

A dad-of-two, who suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car in Lings Way in Northampton, has today died in hospital.

Brett Purcell, 38, from Northampton, was walking along Lings Way away from the roundabout between 8.20pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, December 19, when he was in collision with a black Peugeot 207 Verve.

Brett was walking along Lings Way, near the roundabout, when the incident took place. File picture: Google Maps.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where he died today at 8.15am (Friday, January 3), his family and Northamptonshire Police has confirmed.

READ MORE: Northampton dad's family say they are 'forever grateful' for kind donations after traumatic crash

Through the Chronicle & Echo, Brett's wife Julia has thanked the dozens of friends, family, and strangers who have donated to a crowdfunding page to help pay her family's bills.

The fundraising page on GoFundMe has raised more than £4,665 in seven days to help Julia feed her daughters and cover their day-to-day costs.

Investigations into the collision continue and anyone with information is asked to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 19000678950.