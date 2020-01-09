Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Wellingborough

A 74-year-old man has died following a crash in Sywell Road, Wellingborough.

A white BMW 520 estate car travelling towards Moonshine Gap was in collision with a man at 6.20am yesterday (Wednesday).

The Northants Telegraph reported on the collision and police have today confirmed that the pedestrian died at the scene.

A spokesman for Northants Police added: "Following the collision, the driver of the BMW - a 53-year-old man from Mears Ashby - was arrested at the scene and has been released pending further enquiries."

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northants Police on 101 quoting reference number 52 of 08/01/20.