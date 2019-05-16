'Patchy' repair job results in tarmac square under climbing frame at Northampton play park

A councillor has criticised a "patchy" repair job on a Northampton play area that has resulted in a tarmac square under a climbing frame.

Victoria Park play area is a popular spot for local children - but the spongy play surface could offer a hard landing in one spot.

Councillor Rufia Ashraf (Lab, St James) says she is "outraged" at a tarmac square under the over-fives climbing frame.

Northampton Borough Council say the square is the result of play area's surfacing "sinking" - but councillor Ashraf says it has existed since late 2018 and poses a threat to the safety of children.

She told the Chronicle and Echo: "Enough is enough. The council is using its budget everywhere else but play areas seem to be at the bottom of the list.

"It's more like the sort of tarmac you would see over a pothole.

"i want to see the council repair the surface in one and not repair it in patches or else this will happen again."

"This play area has been repeatedly patched by the council after it has been brought to their attention many times. The play surface which is specifically designed for this type of environment needs to be replaced to provide a safe environment for the many children that use this area."

Northampton Borough Council say it would work to fix the tarmac square.