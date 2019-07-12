Part of Mereway has reopened following burst water main which closed carriageway

A burst water main closed the entire stretch of a major route around town earlier today (Friday).

Highways has now confirmed that the east to westbound stretch of the road - Tesco down towards Sixfields - has reopened this afternoon.

Mereway remains partially closed

West to east remains closed with work continuing at the site into the weekend.

Mereway was closed in both directions before rush hour this morning following a burst water main.

There was a large amount of water across the carriageway following the burst. It's understood that the main has now been isolated and work is continuing with Anglian Water still at the scene.

The closure westbound to eastbound is expected to remain in place into the weekend with motorists advised to find alternative routes.

