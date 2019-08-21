'Parking hike will be the last straw': Business owners criticise plans for new Northampton on-street parking charges

People are being asked to have their say on the Northamptonshire County Council proposals for changes to on-street parking in Northampton town centre.

But businesses have widely criticised that further parking charges increases are going to be another nail in Northampton’s coffin.

Changes will be made to parking charges in Abington Street bays if the plans get the go-ahead.

If it is given the green light pay and display bays in Abington Street, George Row, Mercers Row and St Giles’ Street will see an 80p rise from £1.20 per hour to £2.



Michella Dos Santos, of The Magic Bean Emporium, said: “I honestly think this is going to kill the town centre.

"Everyone is already struggling. We are not Milton Keynes, we do not offer what Milton Keynes offers.

"Why are they increasing prices for a town centre that’s becoming more and more residential?”

On-street parking charges were rolled out in Northampton in July 2001 with an 80p fee per hour. In 2008 costs went up to £1 an hour before shoppers had to pay £1.20 per hour in 2018.

St Giles' Street will also be affected.

Since last June, fees are proposed to go up by 100 per cent at £2 an hour.

Between April and June 2019 cameras recorded footfall had fallen in Northampton by 729,449 in comparison with 2018 figures.

Despite a recent impetus to boost trade in the centre and the opening of the new Waterside university campus nearby, the figures have prompted fears that Northampton is still struggling against the out-of-town giants nearby

It also follows the roll out of new borough council car park charges in July.

The revised charges mean there is still free parking in multi-storeys for two hours on Saturdays. However, motorists now have to pay £1 per hour on weekdays (for the first five hours).

County councillor Danielle Stone (Labour) said: “My view is that the county and the borough should be working more closely together.

"It’s not good enough that they each have their own parking plans.

"“We need an integrated parking policy for the whole of the town and our aim should be to encourage footfall into the town centre.”



But the county council says the changes aim to ‘better manage’ the demand for parking spaces in ‘popular’ town centre parking locations, and encourage the use of under used parking bays.



Those under used parking bays are Albion Place, Fetter Street, Spencer Parade, Bridge Street, Guildhall Road, which might see the maximum stay go from two to four hours.



Optometrist at Sheinman Opticians and EyeLab and director of the Northampton Town Centre BID, John Sheinman, said: “Our town is experiencing major repercussions from Internet trading and out-of-town shopping, where parking is free.



“At the same time we must recognise that the local authorities are heavily underfunded and are in need of raising adequate revenue for vital community services.



“It does seem disheartening, however, to find we are increasing our parking charges again and so rapidly after the last increase, and withdrawal of the free two-hour period.



“Equally the latest extension of controlled parking hours further reduces dwell time so that shoppers are discouraged from remaining in town into the evening. The seriously gloomy footfall statistics bear witness to this.



“As a long-standing business with more than 100 years in the town centre we have never experienced a worse situation on this scale and we are seriously concerned that there will be even further increased charges to deter even more visitors in the town.

"It may seem untenable in the short term but I firmly believe we have to return to free two-hour parking to attract people back, and with them more firms choosing to trade in our empty shops once again.”

Councillor Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for highways and place, said: “The proposals reflect charging levels consistent with other areas of the country with the tiered amounts similar to many other towns and cities including Milton Keynes.

"The changes would benefit shoppers and local businesses, while also reducing the amount of traffic circulating looking for spaces.”

HOW TO GET IN TOUCH WITH NORTHAMPTONSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL :

Should you wish to comment on the proposals through the formal process you must put your views in writing no later than the 5th September 2019 to the address below quoting reference PKG/P1803:

Parking & Traffic Orders, Northamptonshire Highways, Highways Depot, Old Harborough Road, Brixworth, NN6 9BX

Or have your say online here.