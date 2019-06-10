Parents warned by Northampton police over dangerous parking

Parents at a school near Northampton have been shamed by police for parking in a manner that endangers their own children.

Northamptonshire Police has issued a letter to parents at Campion School in Bugbrooke warning they could be prosecuted after several cars were spotted obstructing the pavement nearby on a regular basis.

The letter, from PCSO Matthew Taylor, says that the parents' actions are forcing pupils - including their own children - onto a busy main road when they walk to the car to be collected or walk towards Kislingbury.

He says: "Unfortunately, the parents/carers who choose to park in this manner are forcing their own children out into what is a busy main road.

"What we are trying to avoid is the situation where a parent may have to share the responsibility for their child being involved and injured in an accident."

Police officers will be patrolling the area periodically until the summer school holidays.

PCSO Taylor said the force would be "actively looking to prosecute offenders found deliberately obstructing the pavement."