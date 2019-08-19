Over 200 gins to feature at 'Horsebox convention' at Northampton's Delapre Abbey this weekend

A boozy food and drink festival featuring over 200 gins from around the world will pitch up in Northampton this weekend.

The very first "Horsebox Convention" for Northampton will open its shutters at Delapre Abbey this Saturday (August 24).

The convention will host a music stage feature jazz and swing artists.

A collection of at least 10 specialist horsebox vendors will make their home in the Abbye's courtyard to serve street food and drink from around the world.

The convention is the first of its kind for Northampton and will feature over 200 brands of gin plus craft beers, rum, cocktails, prosecco and cider.

The event is a collaborative effort between horsebox vendors, who after a busy summer of serving festivals have come together to showcase what mobile food and drink trucks have to offer.

Organiser and owner of The Gin Nook horsebox Su Paterson said: "Whilst attending outdoor events, I found it very competitive. So I decided the approach was to join up like-minded spirit, drinks and food vendors with the idea to work cohesively together and offer something quite unique.

Horseboxes are independent specialist food and drink vendors popular at festivals.

"By doing this we are able to provide and serve a greater selection of spirits, beers and food. This event came about with the aim event to provide a great and enjoyable experience for all who visit."

The Abbey will also host a temporary stage for the convention, headlined by "The Fabulous Lounge Swingers'", "The Divine Ms Em", and other local musicians.

The event will run between noon and 11pm at Delapre Abbey courtyard this Saturday (August 24).