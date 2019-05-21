Over £16,000 awarded to projects in Northampton including extra volunteers at boxing gym

Energy specialist ENGIE has awarded £16,924 to projects in Northampton to help develop a community cafe, tackle poverty and provide adult healthy eating classes.

The fund, managed and facilitated by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, focuses on improving education and skills in the local community and developing social enterprise activities.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the leading independent grant-making charity in the county, working with fund holders and donors to ensure projects make a sustainable impact on local need.

Jyoti Madlani, regional business development manager at ENGIE, said: “We are really pleased to be involved with the Enterprise Fund and Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

"It’s great to support such worthy causes especially when you can see the difference they make to people’s lives in the local community.”

Among those groups to be awarded the money was Kings Heath Boxing Club who received £4,824 to double their volunteering capacity and to 'develop the group’s links with the local community'.

Alex Le Guével, of Kings Heath Boxing Club, said: “ENGIE’s investment will enable us to up-skill the club’s workforce and redevelop an area of the gym to cater for new recreational health and wellbeing sessions.

"This modernisation work is critical to the club’s aspiration of appealing to a broader demographic and increasing participation in sport and physical activity from members of the local community.”

Thorplands Residents Association also received £4,100 to provide adult education sessions, healthy eating workshops and structured group exercise classes for the local community.

Northampton Hope Centre was awarded £3,000 to support their food aid project, tackling food poverty and insecurity in Thorplands, and Right Resolution Community Interest Company (CIC) was awarded £5,000 to help develop a community café in Kings Heath.

