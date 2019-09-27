Outstanding Northampton care home praised by town MP during visit

A Northampton specialist care home recently welcomed one of the town's MPs to help it celebrate being named as “outstanding”.

Orchard View, part of the Accomplish Group, offers residential support for up to five younger adults with a learning disability, autism or mental health needs.

The CQC recently rated the service as “outstanding” following an inspection, praising staff for “always going the extra mile to help people live full and meaningful lives”. Inspectors said the staff team was “passionate” about providing the support people need to help them achieve positive outcomes and “actively supporting them to maintain their independence”.

As part of its celebrations, people living at Orchard View welcomed Northampton South MP Andrew Lewer. The MP asked to visit so he could congratulate the service on its “outstanding” rating.

During his visit the MP spent time speaking with the people supported at Orchard View and invited them to enjoy a guided tour of the Houses of Parliament, which took place recently.

Mr Lewer said: “It was a pleasure to visit the service and to meet the people who live there. Their hospitality was overwhelming and the staff team’s dedication and professionalism was very evident.

“I have a special interest in adult care provision and I am delighted with the accomplishments of your staff, and the people who live at Orchard View. I would like to thank them all for their contributions to having such a well-run and outstanding care home in my constituency.”

Manager at Orchard View, Michelle Bennett, said: “We all very much enjoyed Andrew’s visit. He chatted with everyone about what it’s like to live in an outstanding service and about his role as an MP.

“It was also extremely kind of him to arrange for us to visit the Houses of Parliament, which was a fascinating day for everyone. We would like to thank Andrew both for his visit and for arranging the tour – we all thoroughly enjoyed both.”