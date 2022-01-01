Our first good news story of 2022: Tommy the lost labrador found safe and well after fleeing M1 crash near Northampton
Beloved spotted by member of public following police appeals
Tommy the lost labrador is back with his relieved owners more than 12 hours after the petrified pooch fled from a crash on the M1 near Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police issued an urgent appeal via Facebook on New Year's Eve for sightings of the black lab following the shunt near Junction 16.
And early on Saturday (January 1) they confirmed four-year-old Tommy had been found by a member of the public and his owners were on route to collect their beloved pet.
A follow-up post said: "Thank you for all your shares and to the member of the public that found him and called us to let us know where he was.
Tommy's grateful owner was among those who replied, saying "Thank you, everyone!"
"Our estate car’s rear end was demolished in the accident so how Tommy survived is nothing short of a miracle.
"He did the only thing he could do, which was to run away as fast as he could.
"You are all wonderful, and we won’t ever be able to thank everyone enough for sending love, good wishes and sharing far and wide. Northamptonshire people are the very best "