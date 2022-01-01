Tommy the lost labrador is back with his relieved owners more than 12 hours after the petrified pooch fled from a crash on the M1 near Northampton.

And early on Saturday (January 1) they confirmed four-year-old Tommy had been found by a member of the public and his owners were on route to collect their beloved pet.

Police put out an urgent Facebook appeal after Tommy fled the crash scene on New Year's Eve

A follow-up post said: "Thank you for all your shares and to the member of the public that found him and called us to let us know where he was.

Tommy's grateful owner was among those who replied, saying "Thank you, everyone!"

"Our estate car’s rear end was demolished in the accident so how Tommy survived is nothing short of a miracle.

"He did the only thing he could do, which was to run away as fast as he could.