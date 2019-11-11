Otter spotted in Northampton park...have you ever seen one there before?

The lake in Abington Park has a very rare new resident...an otter.

Tony Ansell, owner of The Park Cafe, says the otter has made its home in the middle lake at the park.

Picture: Tony Ansell

"I have been proprietor of The Park Café for the past 40 years and certainly can not remember an otter residing in any of the three lakes in the park in all that time," he said.

"Whilst it does not seem very popular with the fishermen in the park as it is depleting the fish population in the lakes, the otter spotters are out in force," he added.