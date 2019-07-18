Opticians host charity football match in memory of Northampton employee's late brother

The family of Dave Hodson has held a charity football match in his memory to raise funds for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Dave died after a struggle with anxiety and depression, and his family is keen to raise awareness that there is hope for people who are feeling suicidal, and it is possible to recover.

Well known to Specsavers Northampton, where Dave's sister Karen Hodson works, the optical team came out in force on Sunday, July 14 the day to a charity football match at Cogenhoe Football Club.

The match has so far raised £2,000 for the charity that leads a movement against male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK.

Dave’s sister Karen said: ‘Dave would have loved this day.

"We can’t bring him back but we can try to spread the word about mental health problems - particularly among men, and that there’s hope for recovery.

"It’s unimaginably painful to have lost Dave and we want to do all we can to prevent this from happening to anyone else."

Specsavers donated medals for all the players and had trophies made for Specsavers’ man of the match, Hodson’s man of the match and, of course, the winning team.

Marinos Constantinides, store director at Specsavers, added: "Karen’s an inspiration to the whole team and we’ve all got behind her in supporting this cause.

"Thank you to our many customers and staff who have already contributed to Dave’s memory."

