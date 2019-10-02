Openreach picks Northampton as next stop for fibre optic broadband rollout

Fibre optic cables capable of 'one gigabyte per second' broadband speeds are coming to Northampton in a year's time.

Northampton has been named as one of 29 towns that will be upgraded by broadband provider Openreach's Fibre-to-the-Premises project.

The company plans to lay fibre networks directly from network exchanges to people's front doors.

Openreach claims the network cables will benefit homes and businesses and are capable of delivering 'one gigabyte per second' download speeds.

The rollout will begin in October 2019.

It comes as an ongoing broadband upgrade is being introduced to the county as part of the Superfast Northamptonshire programme, a partnership between Northamptonshire County Council, UK Government and Openreach.

Kim Mears, Openreach’s managing director for strategic infrastructure development, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing future proof broadband infrastructure to thousands of homes and businesses across Northampton.

"Our engineers are about to begin a detailed survey of the town and we plan to start building the network in around a years’ time. Our intention is to build quickly, efficiently and with minimal disruption to people living and working here.”

The provider claims it hopes to provide fibre technology to four illion premises by the end of March 2021.