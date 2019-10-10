Opening date for relocated River Island store in Northampton town centre announced

A new, larger River Island store is opening its doors in Northampton next weekend after nearly two months of renovations.

The fashion retailer will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new two-floor store in the Grosvenor Centre on October 19.

The clothing store is opening on the former 11,000 square-feet site of WHSmith, which relocated to a vacant unit on the ground floor of the shopping centre in the summer.

It also means the current River Island store in Abington Street will shut its doors after the relocation.

The first 20 customers through the door will also receive a free gift. There will also be free face-painting in store between 11am and 3pm.

Centre manager James Roberts said: “Welcoming one of the UK’s biggest fashion brands is a huge statement for the shopping centre.

"River Island is a household name and one of the most popular and well-known high street brands. The new shop will build on the current high quality offering we have here at Grosvenor Shopping Northampton.

“The fact it will be operating across two floors in a central location in the mall will really add to the shopping experience here and we’re sure our loyal shoppers are just as excited about this opening as we are about this opening.”