'Only a matter of time': Car flips on to its roof following three-vehicle crash along busy Northampton road
Northamptonshire Police said a collision involving a grey Land Rover, a black Suzuki Swift, a Nissan X-Trail and a grey Honda CRV occurred at about 10.50am on Sunday (November 2) in Welford Road, Northampton, between the junctions of Kingsway and Northfield Way, causing the Land Rover to flip onto its roof.
Reform councillor Nigel Berill (Kingsthorpe) said: “I was very upset to see this just now on the Welford road opposite the rec.
“It was only a matter of time before something like this happened.
“Thankfully, it doesn’t look like anyone is seriously hurt – but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any injuries. My thoughts are with all affected.
“This should never have happened. Please, everyone, take extra care on this stretch of road”
“Thankfully no one was seriously injured.”