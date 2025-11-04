'Only a matter of time': Car flips on to its roof following three-vehicle crash along busy Northampton road

Pictures of the scene were shared on Kingsthorpe councillor Nigel Berill’s Facebook account.

A car flipped on to its roof following crash along a busy road in Northampton – with the area’s councillor saying it was ‘only a matter of time’.

Northamptonshire Police said a collision involving a grey Land Rover, a black Suzuki Swift, a Nissan X-Trail and a grey Honda CRV occurred at about 10.50am on Sunday (November 2) in Welford Road, Northampton, between the junctions of Kingsway and Northfield Way, causing the Land Rover to flip onto its roof.

Reform councillor Nigel Berill (Kingsthorpe) said: “I was very upset to see this just now on the Welford road opposite the rec.

“It was only a matter of time before something like this happened.

Cllr Nigel Berill was upset to see the crash on Welford Road

“Thankfully, it doesn’t look like anyone is seriously hurt – but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any injuries. My thoughts are with all affected.

“This should never have happened. Please, everyone, take extra care on this stretch of road”

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured.”