Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Online fundraisers have been set up to help a bereaved Northampton dad support his five children following the tragic death of their ‘wonderful mum’.

Northampton BBOB Rugby Football Club has set up a GoFundMe to support their player Sam Kirchin after his wife and ‘soulmate’, Lyndsey, sadly died in the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyndsey, described as a ‘kind soul,’ cared for her four children and was pregnant at the time of her death. Fortunately, doctors successfully completed a C-section, and baby Koa was born at 28 weeks, making Sam the sole carer of five children.

Sam Kirchin's wife Lyndsey sadly died in the New Year, leaving behind five children

On GoFundMe, the rugby club said: “All of us from the BBOB RFC and the rugby community have been deeply saddened to hear one of our players Sam Kirchin’s loss of his partner Lyndsey.

“Lyndsey was a friendly, kind soul, always smiled and had a helpful nature. She was Sam’s soulmate and a wonderful mum.

"Sam’s a great guy, so kind and giving, and a really good dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In honour of Lyndsey, and the respect we have for Sam, we have set this page up to raise money to support him and the family through these tough times. Please help us help him have some financial support.”

The GoFundMe has so far raised £6,800. Click here to donate.

Sam’s friend Caitlin Stewart has also started a JustGiving page to support the family, alongside a planned run at The Racecourse on Saturday, February 24.

Caitlin said: “I cannot even begin to imagine how Sam and his family must be feeling with this such sad news. Everyone knows Lyndsey was Sam's whole life, alongside his kids and running amongst many other things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sam has a great love for running. He's been a part of many charity runs and is an important member of the 5k parkrun. Therefore, I would like to announce a run that will take place at the Racecourse on Saturday, February 24, to raise money for Sam and his beautiful family. I would love for as many of you to be there as I know Sam would really appreciate this. We will all run together. Let's make this day as special as possible for Sam and this family. Thank you.”