One week to go until balloons return to Racecourse for Northampton town Festival

The countdown has begun until Northampton Music Festival hits the Racecourse next weekend.

The free festival will return to the town centre park for its 12th year running this Saturday and Sunday.

Six stages featuring musicians, bands and performers from Northampton and across the Uk will run all weekend along with the iconic tethered hot air balloons.

A spokeswoman for Northampton Town Festival said: "It’s going to be a great weekend, with something for everyone – from hot-air balloons, fireworks, a giant funfair, live music, and opportunities for local traders to showcase themselves."

Confirmed acts this year include the return of the Devil's Horseman performers, the Vander Wheel of Death circus act, a human cannonball and motorbike displays.

Meanwhile, dozens of musicians will take centre stage to keep crowds entertained along with a funfair and roving performers.

For more information, visit the Northampton Town Festival website.