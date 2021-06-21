One truck, two drivers and zero insurance...now that's a BOGOF deal Northampton Police can't refuse

Surprised police grabbed a Buy One Get One Free Offer by ticketing TWO uninsured drivers for being behind the wheel of ONE vehicle in Northampton.

The unlikely BOGOF deal came after a truck was spotted by an unmarked police vehicle in Harborough Road at around 8pm on Friday night (June 19).

But one driver's attempts to dodge a hefty fine and possible court appearance by swapping seats with the passenger only landed both men in more trouble.

The truck wound up being seized despite having TWO drivers