One injured in three-car pile-up, and truck ends up wrong side of barrier in two M1 crashes in Northamptonshire

Huge rush-hour queues after two incidents within minutes of each other a few miles apart

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:06 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:09 pm
Police had to close one lane on the M1 after finding this truck wrong side of the crash barrier

A man was injured in a three-vehicle pile-up on the M1, one of two shunts that caused huge rush-hour queues on Monday morning (November 22).

Three fire crews from Northampton dealt with a crash that closed the motorway for a time just after 7am between junction 18 for Crick and junction 16 for Northampton and Daventry.

Another lane closure further north was also lifted at around 7.45am after a truck ended up the wrong side of the crash barrier on the southbound side near junction 18.

Firefighters from Mereway and The Mounts rushed to the scene of the second crash after a 999 call at at 6.42am.

A spokesman said: "One person, a 47-year-old man, was assisted from one of the vehicles and was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service."

